DEATH INVESTIGATION

Police: Alleged shoplifter dies after altercation with Stop & Shop employees in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police said an alleged shoplifter is dead after getting into an altercation with employees at a Brooklyn grocery store on Saturday.

Authorities were dispatched to a Stop & Shop on the 1000 block of Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush after receiving a call about a shoplifter.

Police said the alleged shoplifter, a 51-year-old man, was involved in a struggle with store employees and became unresponsive.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, they discovered the man in cardiac arrest.

The man was transported to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.

Police continue to investigate and are looking at surveillance video from the store.

Stop & Shop released a statement saying,

"There was an incident at our Stop & Shop Flatbush Avenue store this morning involving a suspected shoplifter. New York City Police officers were immediately called to the store. We are working closely with the New York City Police Department to help them determine the facts and to provide any information we have to assist in their investigation."

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
