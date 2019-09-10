Venice Beach chase: Police take man into custody after bizarre foot pursuit in shallow waves

VENICE, LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police officers took a man into custody Tuesday afternoon after a prolonged foot chase on the sand at Venice Beach.

The circumstances that led to the incident were not immediately clear.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a group of officers were seen pursuing the man as he intermittently ran into the waves that were crashing along the shoreline.

Nearly 30 minutes later, the man stumbled in the shallow water and a group of policemen pounced on him. He was handcuffed and escorted to a nearby LAPD vehicle after a brief apparent struggle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
venicelos angeleslos angeles countybeachespolice chaselos angeles police departmentlapd
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Out-of-control car jumps Brooklyn sidewalk, kills 10-year-old boy
2 slashed in dispute over lit cigarette on NYC subway train
Teen's memory resets every 2 hours after she was kicked in head
3-year-old who survived Dorian embraced by classmates
67-year-old woman killed by her own dogs in NY home: Police
Teen gets 14 years in prison in fatal Bronx school stabbing
NYC mom charged in 8-month-old daughter's bathtub death
Show More
Police return wandering 3-year-old toddler to family in NJ
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
Parents refusing son battling leukemia treatment denied custody
New York City to pay for sidewalk damage caused by city trees
NJ baseball team, police warn of fundraising scam for sick child
More TOP STORIES News