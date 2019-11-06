Police: Armed Teaneck man barricaded self in home, set it on fire

By Eyewitness News
TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man in New Jersey is facing a long list of charges after police say he barricaded himself inside his home and set it on fire.

William Caraway was arrested Monday after police were called to his home in Teaneck.

When they arrived, they say Caraway was armed with several knives.

That's when they say he barricaded himself inside, running out a short time later after setting the apartment on fire.

When he refused to stop, officers used a Taser to subdue him.

Several officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Related topics:
teaneckarrestbarricadetaserarson
