KEARNY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say they've arrested the driver responsible for striking a female bicyclist and leaving her in the roadway without stopping to help.
The incident was reported at the intersection of Bergen and Schuyler avenues around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials say the driver of the minivan, 36-year-old Ruben Tubens, slowed to a stop after striking the woman, but then immediately drove away without helping the victim who was lying in the middle of the road.
Several good Samaritans ran over to check on the victim and protect her from oncoming traffic.
A witness said the victim was awake after the crash and appeared to be on her phone trying to call somebody.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but her condition is not known.
Tubens is now facing several charges including: assault by auto, endangering an injured helpless victim by leaving the scene, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a MVA involving injury, failure to report a MVA, failure to observe a traffic signal, failure to yield to a pedestrian, unregistered vehicle, driving while suspended, unlicensed driver, uninsured driver, and improper display of license plates.
The hit-and-run incident comes the day after three bicyclists were struck in one afternoon in New York City.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Richard Poplaski at rpoplaski@kearnynjpd.org or Lt. John Taylor at jtaylor@kearnynjpd.org. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at tips@kearnynjpd.org.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police arrest accused speeding driver who struck bicyclist in Kearny
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More