Man charged with boating while intoxicated after crashing into marina wall on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County Police arrested an alleged drunk boater who crashed into a marina wall in Bay Shore.

Police say 28-year-old Michael Camenzuli of Astoria was operating a 1999 21 foot Sea Ray Express Cruiser in the waters west of Orowoc Creek, returning to the Bay Shore Marina, when he went off course at a high rate of speed and crashed into a bulkhead, launching the boat out of the water and onto land.

Camenzuli was ejected from the boat into the water, where he climbed the bulkhead to shore.

He was hospitalized with minor injuries. He was alone on the boat, and there were no other injuries.

Police charged Camenzuli with boating while intoxicated.

