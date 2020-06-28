Police arrest attempted rape suspect in Bronx

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police arrested the man they believe tried to rape a woman in the Bronx.
The incident happened early Friday morning on east 210th Street in Norwood.
The attack was caught on camera and shows the man violently pulling the victim into a building - and then he starts to beat her.
Authorities say that man is 25-year old Michael Rosa.
He was arrested and charged with several counts, including attempted rape, strangulation and assault.
