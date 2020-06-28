Police arrest attempted rape suspect in Bronx

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police arrested the man they believe tried to rape a woman in the Bronx.

The incident happened early Friday morning on east 210th Street in Norwood.

The attack was caught on camera and shows the man violently pulling the victim into a building - and then he starts to beat her.

Authorities say that man is 25-year old Michael Rosa.

He was arrested and charged with several counts, including attempted rape, strangulation and assault.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnorwoodnew york cityattempted rapearrestassault
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot, 1 critically injured at NYC block party
Live at Noon: NYC Pride celebration
NYC celebrates Pride Weekend
Coronavirus Updates: NY hospitalizations, deaths on steady decline
NY graduation potentially hit with COVID-19 exposure
AccuWeather: Steamy start to Sunday
14-year-old boy found dead in NYC playground
Show More
Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after receiving plasma
Woman rescued, flown to hospital after rattlesnake bite in Rockland Co.
18 shot in 24 hours as spike in gun violence in NYC continues
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from its skin products
More TOP STORIES News