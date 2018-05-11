FRESNO

Police arrest burglary suspect, catch him dancing on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

While investigating a suspicious person who had accessed a locked building near Shaw and Hughes on Tuesday night, Police say they caught him dancing on camera. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
While investigating a suspicious person who had accessed a locked building near Fresno, California, police say they caught the suspect dancing on camera.

Police say the suspect, David Seale, had a laptop in his possession which the business had reported stolen the week before. They also found he had several keys in his possession. One of those keys was to the front door of the business and another was to the same suite where the laptop was taken from.


Detectives went through three days of video from the business and were able to see the suspect entering the building with the set of keys over the weekend. They say after he entered the building for the first time, he did a little celebration dance, which was caught on camera.

Police say the suspect enter the building multiple times numerous times over the weekend before he was finally caught.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on camerafresnoburglaryFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
New app turns your phone into a fortress against robocalls
Video: Woman goes to store for soda, gives birth to baby boy
2 huskies found abandoned with note at park
VIDEO: Customer takes on armed robber at Starbucks
More fresno
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News