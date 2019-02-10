Police have arrested the driver of a minivan that crashed into a school bus in the Bronx, leaving 18 people injured.35-year-old Julio Rodriguez Algarroba is charged with reckless endangerment, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving an unlicensed motor vehicle.Police say the van ran a red light and t-boned the bus on Claremont Parkway and Fulton Avenue in the Claremont section.The impact sent the bus careening into three parked cars.17 teenagers on the bus suffered minor injuries.----------