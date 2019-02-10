SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT

Police arrest driver of minivan that crashed into school bus in the Bronx

The driver of a minivan was arrested after a crash involving a school bus in the Bronx.

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) --
Police have arrested the driver of a minivan that crashed into a school bus in the Bronx, leaving 18 people injured.

35-year-old Julio Rodriguez Algarroba is charged with reckless endangerment, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving an unlicensed motor vehicle.

Police say the van ran a red light and t-boned the bus on Claremont Parkway and Fulton Avenue in the Claremont section.

The impact sent the bus careening into three parked cars.

17 teenagers on the bus suffered minor injuries.

