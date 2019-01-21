Police arrest escaped prisoner who fled from officers in Brooklyn

Police have located and arrested a prisoner who escaped custody in Brooklyn on Sunday.Charges are pending for 31-year-old Jose Bisono.Officials say Bisono got away around 5:30 p.m. while being transported to Brooklyn Central Booking by officers from DHS. Bisono pulled away from officers and fled on foot toward Smith Street.He was last seen with his hands cuffed behind his back.When asked why Bisono was arrested, police referred Eyewitness News to the Department of Homeless Services, and they have not yet gotten back.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------