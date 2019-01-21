Police arrest escaped prisoner who fled from officers in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the details.

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police have located and arrested a prisoner who escaped custody in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Charges are pending for 31-year-old Jose Bisono.

Officials say Bisono got away around 5:30 p.m. while being transported to Brooklyn Central Booking by officers from DHS. Bisono pulled away from officers and fled on foot toward Smith Street.


He was last seen with his hands cuffed behind his back.

When asked why Bisono was arrested, police referred Eyewitness News to the Department of Homeless Services, and they have not yet gotten back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escaped prisonerBoerum HillNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous cold descends on NY area
NY area coping with deep freeze, dangerous travel conditions
Tips: Staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast
Mother's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in NJ home
NYCHA residents without heat, hot water during bitter cold snap
Cookie money stolen from New Jersey Girl Scout troop
Elderly woman rescued from house fire in Mount Vernon
12-year-old girl dies after snow fort collapses on her
Show More
Man invited to bachelor party by mistake flies 2,500 miles to attend
4 boys ages 12 to 14 arrested for alleged rape
Man convicted of killing estranged wife in NJ as son watched
Jayme Closs rescued herself - Should she get the reward money?
Videos show fuller picture of DC clash involving students
More News