Police in Queens arrest man in dispute with FedEx driver with bow and arrow

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- An argument at a traffic light in Flushing, Queens took a dangerous turn for a FedEx delivery driver.On Tuesday afternoon, the 38-year-old driver was waiting in traffic with his FedEx truck near 59 Avenue and Lawrence Street when 22-year-old Alexander Carrion got into a dispute with him.The driver told police he ignored Carrion and continued on his route.Several minutes later while at 137 Street and Booth Memorial Avenue, the FedEx driver spotted the suspect running towards his truck with a hunting bow.In fear of his safety, he says he drove off and called 911.Police Officers Dorado and Morales+++ responded and quickly apprehended Carrion based on the driver's description.They also recovered the bow and arrows.Carrion is now facing charges of reckless endangerment, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment.----------