Police arrest prisoner who escaped in SoHo

Eyewitness News
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have arrested the handcuffed shoplifting suspect who escaped from custody in Manhattan.

Authorities say 39-year-old Derek Robinson and 21-year-old Alice Scruggs were swiping items from a Nike store at Broadway and Spring Street in SoHo Friday night.

Officers nabbed them nearby.

They had handcuffed Scruggs, and were handcuffing Robinson when he ran off.

A police helicopter and a K9 unit responded to the scene.

The NYPD said Sunday that Robinson has been arrested, and charged with petit larceny and escape.

