Police have arrested the registered sex offender who they believe ran off with a 14-year-old girl from the Bronx.35-year-old Anthony Ferdinand is now facing numerous charges, including rape, criminal sex act and sexual abuse.Police say Ferdinand and the teen girl knew each other before she went missing.The teen disappeared from her home in the Wakefield section on Thursday night and was found Saturday morning in Herald Square.Police suspected that she was with Ferdinand when she went missing.