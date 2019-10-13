Police arrest suspect in attack on woman in her bedroom in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn arrested a man they say broke into a woman's home and tried to rape her as she slept.

24-year old Akijah Hall faces attempted rape and burglary charges for the early Friday attack in an apartment above a bar on Grand Street in Williamsburg.

The 25-year-old victim told police she was sleeping when a man jumped on top of her, pinned her shoulders to the bed and put his hand over her face and mouth.

The woman screamed, her roommate rushed in and they fought him off.

The attacker ran away.

"There are so many bars here - they should pay attention who is behind them, around them they should be very careful," says restaurant owner Mandeep Kumar.

Kumar owns the pizza shop next door - he saw crime scene investigators outside on Friday morning.

