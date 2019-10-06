Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting inside Bronx subway station

By Eyewitness News
HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Bronx subway station Friday night.

The NYPD said 29-year old Rafael Hollis is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Investigators believe he shot and killed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend inside the 167th Street B/D station.

Police say the victim, 25-year-old James Cubille, is also the father of the woman's child.

They say the shooting happened in front of the child.

The suspect apparently fled the station, and police searched to see if he possibly tossed a weapon in the trash along the sidewalk.

