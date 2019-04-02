Crime & Safety

Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police arrest suspect

EMBED <>More Videos

Police have arrested Eric Holder, the suspect wanted in the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Police have arrested the suspect in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle.

Authorities had identified 29-year-old Eric Holder, as the one who shot the rapper in front of his Hyde Park clothing store on Sunday. Two other people were wounded in the shooting.

Los Angeles County officials Monday detained a person matching Holder's description. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed later Monday afternoon that it was Holder in custody.



Hussle died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a white 2016 Chevy Cruze with California license plate 7RJD742, with an unidentified woman as the getaway driver.

EMBED More News Videos

A suspect wanted in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle was identified by police Monday night.



By Sunday night, police had publicly identified Holder as the suspect.



The exact nature of the conflict between Hussle and the suspect was not clear. But Hussle seemed to know he was in the middle of a challenging time. A short time before the shooting was reported, he tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."



Police said Hussle and the two other victims were standing outside the store in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.

The 33-year-old rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, grew up in Los Angeles. He was nominated for the best rap album Grammy this year for his debut studio album "Victory Lap."

Hussle is survived by two children and fiancee, actress Lauren London, according to AP.

Hussle opened the clothing store in June 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylos angeleslos angeles countyrapperhomicide investigationcelebrity deathsgun violencehomicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 hurt after out-of-control car crashes in Brooklyn
Thousands crowd NYC streets for rabbi's funeral; 2 officers hurt
Man gets 15 years in beating death of 3-year-old NYC boy
CT bus driver assaulted by passenger, fired after incident
Exclusive: Jury foreman on Vetrano verdict - 'It was a slam dunk'
Mom killed in front of her kids while helping disabled man
Woman targeted for speaking Spanish in racist rant
Show More
Man punched in face by stranger after dispute on NYC bus
Missing 15-year-old may be traveling with 47-year-old man
Statue of Mary, baby Jesus vandalized outside Connecticut church
Women suing over hidden cameras in operating delivery rooms
NJ mayor floats retaliatory commuter tax for congestion pricing
More TOP STORIES News