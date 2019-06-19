Police arrest suspected drunk driver with a human torso in his car

KNOXVILLE, T.N. -- A routine traffic stop led to a grisly discovery inside a car in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Police said they found a human torso on the passenger side floorboard of a driver's car. They believe it was the remains of a pedestrian who had been hit and killed.

Authorities arrested the driver, Dorrae Johnson, after a brief chase early Sunday morning.

Police spotted the torso when they went to turn off the car. The lower half of the body was later found at the accident scene.

The officer who arrested Johnson said he appeared intoxicated.

Johnson is charged with vehicular homicide, evading arrest and driving while license revoked.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseearrestcrimebody found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anti-Muslim messages sprayed on Brooklyn elementary school
Sketch of man who made sex advances towards 10-year-old boy
Shootings at 2 locations in Newark leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
Over 16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at port
VIDEO: Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
LI lawmakers call for federal help to clean contaminated water
Toxicology test planned for NYC woman who died in Dominican Republic
Show More
Son charged in reputed mobster's murder at NYC McDonald's
Trump kicks off 2020 campaign at Orlando rally
Victim in New Jersey home explosion dies from injuries
Hundreds demand rainbow flag be flown in front of NJ town hall
Police arrest man suspected of randomly punching MTA worker
More TOP STORIES News