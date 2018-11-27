GLEN COVE, Long Island (WABC) --Police arrested a woman after a 72-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Nassau County.
Carol Cashman, 70, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident after the crash last week in Glen Cove.
It happened Wednesday night on Brewster Street.
The victim was crossing the street when police say Cashman hit him with her BMW and kept going.
Police have not identified the victim.
