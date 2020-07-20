Babysitter charged with murder in death of 2-year-old King Hill, Philadelphia police say

The babysitter is in custody, police say, but that person's name has not been released.
This update came hours after family members told Action News 2-year-old King Hill was dead.
They said police came to their Strawberry Mansion home on Sunday to break the news, and to tell them an arrest has been made in his murder.
Police said Monday they have not been able to locate King's body.
Kimberly Hill, King's maternal grandmother, tells Action News now they just want King home so they can bury him.
"Wherever he is at, whatever happened to him, just bring him back so we can put King to rest," said Hill. "He was amazing, everybody loved King."
King's stepfather told police a babysitter dropped King off to King's mother at 33rd and Diamond streets back on July 7.
However, King's mother said that never happened and she thought King was still in the stepfather's care.
When the stepfather realized King was missing, he called the police.