Police believe missing 69-year-old Staten Island woman found dead

A woman who had been missing for more than a week is believed to have been found dead inside a home on Staten Island.The victim's body was found on the second floor of a home on Van Duzer Street on Sunday.Police have not identified the victim, but investigators believe it could be 69-year-old Johynita Jordan who was reported missing from her apartment on Jan. 18.Sources say her clothes were found in Sobel Court Park and a K-9 unit led officers to the house.Neighbors say the house has been a problem for some time. They claim the residents come and go at all hours of the night and should not be living there."It's terrible, it's very said, but these people had no income, no jobs, they were just dwelling," neighbor John Garcia said.On the south side of the Sobel Court Park is 55 Bowen Street where 57-year-old Beatrice Kaliku, a home health aide, was recently assaulted and suffered severe injuries.Police say 31-year-old Linden Beaton, who is a level 3 sex offender, has been charged with assaulting the aide.Authorities are now looking to see if there is any connection between the assault and the woman found dead.----------