Police: Bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in East Patchogue

EAST PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a bicyclist was struck and killed on Long Island Sunday morning.Suffolk County officers responded to Montauk Highway in East Patchogue at about 4:30 a.m. after a passing motorist called 911 to report a body in the roadway.30-year-old Alexis Velasquez of Bellport was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe he was riding his bicycle eastbound when he was struck by a silver or gray Nissan SUV that fled eastbound on Montauk Highway after the crash. The vehicle has front-end damage, police say.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.----------