Police: Driver was impaired by drugs when he hit cyclist on Long Island

MIDDLE ISLAND, Suffolk County --
Police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested for driving while impaired by drugs after he struck and killed a bicycle rider on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say Vincent Rienzie Jr. was driving westbound on Route 25 in Middle Island early Saturday morning when he veered out of his lane and struck a cyclist and a telephone pole.

The cyclist, 56-year-old Stephen Salzman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rienzie was arrested on a charge of driving while impaired by drugs. No information on an attorney for Rienzie was available.

Rienzie was scheduled for arraignment Sunday. He was taken to a hospital Saturday for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

