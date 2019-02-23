Police: Body of man wearing no pants found in Brooklyn marsh

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --The body of an unidentified man was found in a marsh in Brooklyn.
The discovery happened Saturday evening near Avenue U and Burnett Street in Marine Park.
Sources say a Parks Police officer spotted the body in the water.
The mystery man was wearing a shirt, but no pants.
The Medical Examiner is now trying to figure out the cause of death, and how long the body had been there.
