BODY CAMERAS

Prosecutor releases bodycam video from Trenton arts festival shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Bodycam video is released from Trenton arts festival shooting: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

By
TRENTON, New Jersey --
The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office released bodycam footage Wednesday from several Trenton police officers who responded to the shooting at a 24-hour arts festival.

The footage begins as police are trying to shut down the Arts All Night festival in the early morning hours of June 17.

"Go home, folks! It's over," one officer can be heard saying.

Then shots rang out.

"They're shooting over there. Get out of here! Go! Shots fired," said the officer.

People came pouring out of the Roebling Wire Works, some with gunshot wounds.

"My boy got hit! My boy got hit!" screamed a patron. The officer replied, "Get him on the ground. Put pressure on him."

In all, authorities said 22 people were hurt that night, 17 were shot.

One suspect was killed and two others are facing weapons charges.

One of them is Amir Amstrong, who can be seen being moved by officers into a police vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.

Tahaij Wells / Amir Armstrong



"Hold on. Just stay still," the officer can be heard saying. One officer rides in the back of the vehicle with Armstrong to the hospital.

"The ambulance is coming, man. You breathing?" he said.

Several officers can be seen helping a man shot multiple times until the paramedics arrive.

"Stay with us, big guy. Stay with us," they can be heard saying to the victim.

Footage from hospital cameras was also released.

"I got a guy shot in the back of my car, I need help!" said one officer. The officer brought a man shot in the chest to the emergency room in the back of his vehicle.

"Where is he shot? In the back? In the chest?" hospital staff can be heard asking.

The staff rushes the man inside, as the officer warns them there will be others.

"We got more coming. We got more coming," he said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Four Trenton officers have been placed on administrative leave while waiting for the outcome of the investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newspolice shootingshootingbody camerasTrentonMercer County
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BODY CAMERAS
Officers suspended for doing 'nothing' as man stomps on car
Auto theft suspect arrested with pet monkey
Phila. mother arrested on Wildwood beach speaks on 'GMA'
Officers in Wildwood beach arrest won't face criminal charges
More body cameras
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News