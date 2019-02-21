CHILD DEATH

Boy, 4, dies after being impaled by glass from a picture frame, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy, 4, dies after impaled by glass from a picture frame, police say: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 10 p.m., February 20, 2019

PHILADELPHIA --
According to police, a four-year-old boy was killed when he was impaled by a piece of glass in his North Philadelphia home Wednesday night.

Neighbors on the 3200 block of North Reese Street were in a state of shock over the death of one of the three children whose mother they identify as Amanda Velez.

"As soon as people heard, people were crying. It was just instant," said neighbor Edward Rodriguez.

Police said the mother was home when the child and his older sister were upstairs playing. They said at some point a glass framed picture fell from the wall sending a piece of glass flying, with one piece striking the boy.

"He received a puncture or cut to his abdomen and that's when family members transported him to St. Christopher's Hospital," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital and detectives and crime scene investigators were at the home trying to determine exactly how the boy died.

"We're looking for any evidence, we're looking for any type of objects that may have cut him or impaled him," said Small.

Meanwhile, neighbors were trying to comprehend how such a tragedy could happen while children were playing inside their home.

"It's just a shame because they are so well loved, so well loved that it's a complete shock," said Rodriguez. "When it happened, it just went up and down the neighborhood like lightning."

The child's name has not been released by police.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newschild death
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD DEATH
Mom gets life for death of baby found in maggot-filled diaper
Child's organs possibly harvested without permission
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
PD: 2 teens driving stolen SUV killed after slamming into house
More child death
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Man charged with murder after family struck by vehicle at 7-Eleven
School bus aide crashed bus with kids, revived with Narcan
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
Babysitter of 5 left to get ingredients when fire started
CT man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Show More
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
2 men, 1 officer treated for CO poisoning in Queens
Lawyers for El Chapo concerned by juror misconduct claims
3 kids, 2 adults hurt in Morris Park apartment fire
AccuWeather: End of the week warmup
More News