10-year-old Brooklyn boy on bike killed in car crash; Driver arrested

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A boy riding his bike in Brooklyn was struck and killed by a car, and its driver is facing charges.

Police said the 10-year-old was riding his bike near Seton Place and Foster Avenue in Midwood around 10:33 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by a Ford Explorer trying to make a left turn onto Foster Avenue.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. He has been identified as Dalerjon Shahobiddinov.

The 29-year-old driver, Victor Mejia of Brooklyn, remained on the scene but was arrested. He has been charged with driving without a license, failing to yield to a bicyclist and failing to exercise due care.

It was the 24th bicycle fatality in New York City this year.

