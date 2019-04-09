Burglar in Bronx stood over teen's bed, forced her to touch him, police say

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man involved in a terrifying attack on a teenage girl in the Bronx.Authorities say the 16-year-old victim woke up early Monday morning inside her home to find the suspect standing over her.The teen told police she tried to stand up, but the man pushed her back on the bed before grabbing her hand and placing it over his private parts.The victim's mother tells Eyewitness News that the horrific incident lasted four agonizing minutes."She said, 'I just had in my mind, mom, I'm not not going to let him rape me. I'm not going to let him rape me,'" she said. "She did say, 'Mom, he was in my room. He was fully conversating (sic) with me. He grabbed hold of my arms, and he was telling me what he wanted to do with me.'"It happened near Kelly Street and Leggett Avenue in the Longwood section around 3:50 a.m. The victim's mother said the suspect used the fire escape to gain access through a window."She was laying down...and she said something just propelled her to sit up," the victim's mother said. "And she said he just swooped in from inside the window and was standing in front of her."The girl was able to break free, prompting the suspect to flee."He was saying to her, 'Be quiet, I have a gun. Do not scream. I have a gun,'" the victim's mother said. "She said, 'I thought to myself, if he had a gun, he would've pulled it out on my by now.' She said, 'That's when I pushed him and I ran to the door and I screamed out.'"The person sought is described as a black man, in his 20s or 30s, last seen wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt, red sweatpants and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------