Police are searching for the three suspects caught on video trying to sell their loot after a burglary spree in the Bronx.Authorities say multiple apartments were broken into in the Fieldston section between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21.Police said once inside the apartments, the suspects stole electronics, jewelry, brand-name merchandise and cash before going to a pawn shop to sell what they stole.At an apartment building on West 251st Street and Broadway, the suspects struck twice six days apart and stole more than $8,700 in items.At another apartment building on Post Road and West 253rd Street, the suspects broke in through a kitchen window and stole $17,000 worth of electronics and jewelry.Residents in Fieldston said they are going to keep an eye out for the men."It's a concern for the neighborhood," one resident said Friday. "I'll ask around the building to see if other people are aware of it."Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------