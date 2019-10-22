Police: Cab driver wanted for stabbing passenger who didn't pay fare

By Ryan McGriff
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say they are searching for a cab driver wanted for stabbing a passenger in the Bronx.

According to police, the incident occurred Sunday, October 13 around 5 p.m. when the driver stabbed a 21-year-old man in the torso after he refused to pay the fare.

Security camera footage captured the violent encounter that took place in the entryway of a building in Fordham Heights located at 2333 Webster Avenue.

In the video, two men can be seen struggling, with the cab driver taking several swipes at the other man with a sharp object.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx in stable condition with a stab wound to his chest.

The cab driver fled the scene heading southbound on Webster Avenue in a white, four-door Toyota sedan.



The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a light colored shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fordham heightsbronxstabbingcab drivers
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
Ex-boyfriend convicted in correction officer's ambush murder
Teen arrested in Rutgers dorm room sex assault
NJ town could be in danger of losing full-service hospital
NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
1 construction worker dead, 1 hurt in NYC wall collapse
Contest asks riders to submit photos of the dirtiest subway cars
Show More
Jaywalking pedestrian struck, dragged in NYC hit and run
Woman beaten and robbed while trying to bail son out of jail files suit
Woman barred from cruise line after daring selfie
2 children among 3 injured in Brooklyn apartment fire
Family of man fatally shot by police to file lawsuit against NYPD
More TOP STORIES News