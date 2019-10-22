Police: Cab driver wanted for stabbing passenger who didn't pay fare

According to police, the incident occurred Sunday, October 13 around 5 p.m. when the driver stabbed a 21-year-old man in the torso after he refused to pay the fare.
Security camera footage captured the violent encounter that took place in the entryway of a building in Fordham Heights located at 2333 Webster Avenue.
In the video, two men can be seen struggling, with the cab driver taking several swipes at the other man with a sharp object.
The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx in stable condition with a stab wound to his chest.
The cab driver fled the scene heading southbound on Webster Avenue in a white, four-door Toyota sedan.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a light colored shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
