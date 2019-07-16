Police car collides with train, delaying service on New Jersey coast

LONG BRANCH, N.J. -- Train service was delayed in New Jersey after a police car collided with a New Jersey Transit train.

The incident occurred in Long Branch around 11 a.m. Monday.

NJ Transit says the northbound North Jersey Coast Line train struck the police vehicle that was stopped on the tracks at a grade crossing. No injuries were reported to the officer or to passengers or crew on the train.

One train on the line was cancelled and others were operating with delays.

Police are investigating.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long branchmonmouth countycar accidentstrain accidentnew jersey transitcollisionpolice
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police lieutenant accused of killing estranged wife in NJ
AOC, congresswomen urge people to ignore Trump's bait
Child, 3, dies after falling into Tim Horton's grease trap
Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot welcomes baby girl!
Teen found guilty of fatally stabbing classmate in Bronx
Con Ed issues preliminary findings on Manhattan blackout
Eric Garner family to meet with prosecutors as deadline for charges looms
Show More
NY Giants suspend player after domestic violence arrest
Dozens arrested in protest over ICE at Midtown intersection
14-year-old charged after 76-year-old woman struck by stray bullet
Woman dead, husband hurt in Long Island boat collision
AccuWeather Forecast: Still hot, more humid
More TOP STORIES News