Police car hits Staten Island skateboarder, causing serious injuries

STATEN ISLAND -- An unmarked police car struck and seriously injured a skateboarder on Staten Island.

Police say the car was responding to a crime scene with its lights and sirens on when it hit the 23-year-old man at around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for injuries including a broken leg and a dislocated shoulder.

The police car hit a Jeep after it hit the skateboarder. The officers who were in the unmarked car were treated for minor injuries.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
staten islandnew york citycar crashskateboarding
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC school employee accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl
NYPD officer accused of fondling 12-year-old girl
Texas county's first Sikh deputy slain in shooting
Teens face gang assault charges in 16-year-old's stabbing death
Funeral to be held for teen fatally stabbed at Long Island strip mall
Queen, Alicia Keys to kick off Global Citizen Festival in NYC
AccuWeather: Bonus beach day Saturday
Show More
Police: 5 people injured in 2 separate shootings across New York City
Teenager's support dog brutally attacked, killed by Rottweiler
NYPD car rushing to call strikes pedestrian, Jeep on Staten Island
Ocasio-Cortez calls for government bailout to help struggling NYC cab drivers
ICE blocked from cooperating with 2 NJ counties
More TOP STORIES News