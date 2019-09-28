STATEN ISLAND -- An unmarked police car struck and seriously injured a skateboarder on Staten Island.
Police say the car was responding to a crime scene with its lights and sirens on when it hit the 23-year-old man at around 9:15 p.m. Friday.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for injuries including a broken leg and a dislocated shoulder.
The police car hit a Jeep after it hit the skateboarder. The officers who were in the unmarked car were treated for minor injuries.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police car hits Staten Island skateboarder, causing serious injuries
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News