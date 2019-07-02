Police: New Jersey carjacking suspect chased, caught by good Samaritans

(ShutterStock)

FREEHOLD, New Jersey -- Authorities say a Massachusetts man tried to rob a customer at a New Jersey shopping center and then carjacked an elderly woman and crashed her vehicle before he was captured by good Samaritans who chased after him.

Freehold Township police say 24-year-old Maxim Kuropatkin, of Springfield, tried to rob a 52-year-old woman on Monday. But she got in her car and began honking the horn, drawing the attention of other shoppers.

Kuropatkin then allegedly approached an 83-year-old woman exiting her car and demanded her keys.

He then allegedly knocked her down and drove off, but he crashed the car into a tree moments later.

Kuropatkin then ran off into a store but was soon caught by store security and some good Samaritans.

He's facing several charges including carjacking, robbery and weapons offenses.

Anyone having witnessed the incident is asked to contact PO Kevin Cross 732-462-7908 ext 6263 or Det. William Ketelaar of the Freehold Township Police Dept at 732-294-2110.

