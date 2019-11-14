Police charge man with 1987 killings of father, son in Connecticut home

This booking photo released by the Hamden, Conn. Police Department shows Willie McFarland, of New Haven, Conn.

HAMDEN, Connecticut -- Connecticut authorities say they have solved a 1987 double homicide and arrested a man in connection with the killings.

Hamden police on Wednesday announced they charged 52-year-old Willie McFarland, of New Haven, with two counts of murder.

Fifty-nine-year-old Fred Harris and his 23-year-old son, Gregory Harris, were killed in their Hamden home on Aug. 21, 1987. Police say both were found bound and with knife wounds.

Police did not immediately disclose what led investigators to McFarland.

Officials say McFarland was arraigned in Meriden Superior Court on the charges Wednesday morning and detained on $2 million bail.

McFarland was represented by the public defender's office. A message seeking comment was left for the office.

He is due back in court Dec. 3.

