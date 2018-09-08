Police: Checkers worker assaulted woman with hot grease in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Checker's employee arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with hot grease. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on September 8, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA --
A woman was rushed to the hospital after a Checkers employee allegedly threw hot grease on her following a dispute at the drive-thru in Philadelphia.

Authorities said three girls, two of them sisters, ordered food at the location at 58th and Baltimore.

Before leaving, the girls brought up a problem with their order with a female worker at the drive-thru window.

Investigators said the two sides started to argue, and that's when the worker allegedly got the grease and threw it into the car.

Police and an ambulance was called, and the victim is being treated for burns at the hospital.

Our sister station WPVI-TV spoke with two of the other girls who were inside the car when the incident happened. They asked to remain anonymous.

"We were upset that we paid and we didn't get what we ordered. So we asked her if we could get what we ordered and what we paid for. Which she told us, no, and basically that was it. Basically, we told her we weren't leaving until we got our food, and what we paid for because we didn't want what she gave us. She was pretty much saying we weren't getting it, and afterward, she got the grease," said one of the girls.

The worker was taken into custody and charged with aggravated and simple assault.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burn injuriesPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 con artists scam $37,000 from elderly woman in NYC
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
Subway stop reopens at World Trade Center for first time since 9/11
Florence Update: Storm continues to threaten East Coast
NJ Transit, Amtrak services delayed in and out of Penn Station
EXCLUSIVE: Vacant lot across from daycare filled with used condoms, trash
Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26, family says
Man wanted for attempted rape turns himself into police
Show More
Bronx shooting, wrong-way chase ends in 2-car crash
$5.3 million home wrecked after Airbnb rental
Paul McCartney plays private pop-up concert at Grand Central Terminal
Woman blows off fingers after mistaking dynamite for candle
Woman records video of bed bug infestation on bus seat
More News