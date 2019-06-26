Search underway for Virginia toddler missing for more than a day

HAMPTON, Va. -- Police in Virginia are actively searching for a toddler who has been missing since early Monday morning.

Two-year-old Noah Tomlin was last seen around 1 a.m. at his home in Hampton, Virginia.



Authorities said his mother put him to bed at their home on Atlantic Avenue. When she went back, she said he had disappeared.

About 10 hours after initially tucking him in, she reported him missing, police said.

The boy was last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper.
First responders are going through low lying areas with a fine tooth comb.

They've covered the shoreline multiple times, while Noah's parents spent time at Hampton police headquarters overnight.

EMBED More News Videos

Police in Virginia are actively searching for a toddler who has been missing since early Monday morning.



On Wednesday, the Hampton Police Department held a news conference to give an update on the latest search for the two-year-old.

Police Chief Terry Sult said he is still very hopeful the boy will be found safe. He said local police are working with FBI and looking into everything from a child walking off to an abduction scenario.

Chief Sult also added that authorities are checking a landfill in order to rule it out. They had already planned to search that area.

"I can't go into the investigative aspect of it, but I can tell you our investigators are diligently exploring every option," said Sgt. Reginald Williams.

Neighbors say they're also doing their part to help.

"I've been searching everywhere," said resident Bobby Griffin.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (757) 727-6111.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiamissing boymissing childrenmissing person
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband of missing CT mom speaks out after court appearance
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
Photo of drowned migrant father, daughter ignites immigration debate
Dozen of drivers get stuck after being rerouted by Google Maps
Mom accused of boiling puppies to death in front of kids
NJ couple goes missing while on vacation in Barbados
Disturbing Facebook posts lead to murder arrest
Show More
Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from car window in NJ
Exclusive: Worker choked, stabbed in NYC robbery speaks out
Dad dives into pool to save 1-year-old son from drowning
MTA passes resolution to ban repeat offenders in NYC
Woman's own security video catches her firebombing neighbor
More TOP STORIES News