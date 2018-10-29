A New Jersey police department is highlighting a terrifying video to stress the importance of the state's so-called "move over law."It requiring drivers approaching public safety, towing and maintenance personnel on the roadway to move over one lane, or if it's not safe to move over, to slow down below the posted speed limit.The video captured by a Glen Rock police vehicle on October 27, 2018, shows an SUV slamming into a Department of Transportation. One person is flung into the roadway and narrowly avoids oncoming traffic.Luckily, no one was seriously injured in the incident.The department says officers assisting with roadside incidents, utility construction and directing traffic in front of the Glen Rock High School are often confronted with distracted or impatient motorists.They say adhering to the law can save lives.----------