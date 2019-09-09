Police: Connecticut man involved in fatal motorcycle crash charged with DUI

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut -- A Connecticut man who police say was involved in an accident that killed a motorcyclist over the weekend has been charged with driving while under the influence.The New Haven Register reports that an Acura sedan and a motorcycle were involved in an accident in New Haven at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.The 28-year-old motorcycle operator died.The New Haven resident's name was not released.The Acura's driver, 42-year-old Jerry Boucicault, of New Haven, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was held on $100,000 bail.----------