Police: Connecticut man involved in fatal motorcycle crash charged with DUI

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut -- A Connecticut man who police say was involved in an accident that killed a motorcyclist over the weekend has been charged with driving while under the influence.

The New Haven Register reports that an Acura sedan and a motorcycle were involved in an accident in New Haven at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 28-year-old motorcycle operator died.

The New Haven resident's name was not released.

The Acura's driver, 42-year-old Jerry Boucicault, of New Haven, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was held on $100,000 bail.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new havenduicar accidentmotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Decomposing body found above Queens Domino's ruled homicide
Man stabbed 3 times on UWS subway station platform
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
Teacher gives birth at Denver middle school
Dump truck critically injures e-bike rider in Brooklyn
Police: LI man, woman assault landlord, woman, 1-year-old child
Police: Man dressed as Elmo groped teen in Times Sq.
Show More
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
Pilot strike causes British Airways to ground nearly all flights
Trial begins for landlord, workers charged in deadly NYC explosion
Coast Guard drills through hull: 4 'OK' inside cargo ship
Boy, 12, seriously wounded after being shot in neck in Yonkers
More TOP STORIES News