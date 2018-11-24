Police: Customer, employee dispute leads to West Nyack used car dealership shooting

WEST NYACK, New York (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man behind a shooting at a used car dealership in West Nyack.

The shooting occurred about 3:15 Saturday afternoon at Youbs Auto Sales. Authorities say there was a dispute between a customer and an employee.

When police arrived, they found the 37-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim had to undergo surgery.

Police say the gunman was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat and glasses and has a beard.

