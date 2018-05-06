Police: Manhattan deli worker stabbed in fight over price of salad

Joe Torres has more on the stabbing at a Lower East Side deli.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A deli employee in Manhattan was stabbed after a fight over the price of salad, police say.

Two women got into the verbal argument with a male employee at a deli located at 219 East Broadway on the Lower East Side around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the women left the store and came back with another man. The man then got into a verbal dispute with the employee, and grabbed the garbage can outside and threw it at the door.

The employee and suspect then got into a physical fight and the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the employee in the arm.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

