A deli employee in Manhattan was stabbed after a fight over the price of salad, police say.Two women got into the verbal argument with a male employee at a deli located at 219 East Broadway on the Lower East Side around 5 p.m. Sunday.Officials say the women left the store and came back with another man. The man then got into a verbal dispute with the employee, and grabbed the garbage can outside and threw it at the door.The employee and suspect then got into a physical fight and the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the employee in the arm.The suspect then fled the scene.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital.