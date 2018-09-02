Police dog killed in crash during pursuit on Long Island

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) --Authorities say a police dog was killed and two officers injured when a man tried to flee from a DWI checkpoint on Long Island early Sunday.
The Riverside Police Department was conducting the checkpoint on Peconic Avenue.
At about 2:30 a.m., police say a dark-colored Audi was directed to stop for further investigation but disregarded the commands to stop and instead drove off, striking the officer who had tried to interview him.
Police began a pursuit but called it off when it was deemed too dangerous.
A Riverhead K9 unit that had initially responded to assist the patrol units lost control of the vehicle on West Main Street and struck a utility pole, causing the K9 named Rocky to be ejected and killed.
The police vehicle ended up in a wooded area and sustained heavy damage.
Both the officer struck by the fleeing vehicle and the K9 handler involved in the accident were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
