Police dog killed in crash during pursuit on Long Island

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
Authorities say a police dog was killed and two officers injured when a man tried to flee from a DWI checkpoint on Long Island early Sunday.

The Riverside Police Department was conducting the checkpoint on Peconic Avenue.

At about 2:30 a.m., police say a dark-colored Audi was directed to stop for further investigation but disregarded the commands to stop and instead drove off, striking the officer who had tried to interview him.

Police began a pursuit but called it off when it was deemed too dangerous.

A Riverhead K9 unit that had initially responded to assist the patrol units lost control of the vehicle on West Main Street and struck a utility pole, causing the K9 named Rocky to be ejected and killed.

The police vehicle ended up in a wooded area and sustained heavy damage.

Both the officer struck by the fleeing vehicle and the K9 handler involved in the accident were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

