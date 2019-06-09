Police: 'Dog-napper' steals Yorkie off of front porch in Queens

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a dog napper, suspected of stealing a Yorkshire terrier in Queens.
Police say the dog was stolen from a front porch on Wednesday afternoon near 50th Avenue and 66th Street in Maspeth.
Investigators say the man could be charged with grand larceny.
The hope is to have the dog returned safely to its owner.
