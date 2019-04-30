Texas Domino's worker cited for assault over 'Avengers' spoiler, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (WABC) -- A Domino's employee was written a citation after police in Texas say he assaulted a co-worker for revealing an "Avengers: Endgame" spoiler.

Officers were called to the restaurant in Friendswood early Sunday evening after an assault was reported.

Justin Surface, 33, was issued a citation for assault by contact after police said he attacked a fellow pizza store employee.

"That's hilarious," one Domino's customer said. "That just seems kind of insane to me."

'Avengers: Endgame' obliterates records with $1.2 billion opening

No one at Domino's was willing to comment, nor was Surface.

