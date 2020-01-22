Dozens sickened at Long Island building with illegal heating units: Police

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials announced the emergency evacuation of an apartment building on Long Island with spiked levels of carbon monoxide.Nassau County police say more than a dozen illegal heating units were discovered in the building on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead.Dozens were sickened, and when authorities arrived, they said some people were already unconscious -- including a woman and her 2-year-old child.They say the health and safety of nearly 100 residents was in jeopardy, and now, they are without shelter, heat, and hot water because of the evacuation.Officials said nine people were transported to area hospitals, while 28 treated at the scene.According to authorities, the landlord was taking advantage of people desperate for housing who were usually too afraid to report hazardous conditions and had illegal gas heating units installed in every apartment without permits for plumbing and hookups.They also said residents were forced to pay extra for heating, so many of them tried not to use it.Village code requires building inspections every three years but not individual apartments.That landlord is expected to face many violations.----------