ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION

Police: Driver points gun at woman during attempted abduction in Mount Kisco

By Eyewitness News
MOUNT KISCO, New York (WABC) --
A man was arrested Monday for allegedly attempting to abduct a woman at gunpoint in Mount Kisco, Westchester County.

Police said 23-year-old Kyle Gregg, of Cortlandt, was charged with attempted kidnapping and criminal possession of a weapon.

Gregg was allegedly driving along Route 117 just south of Bedford around 11:35 p.m. Saturday when he pulled up next to a woman walking southbound along the side of the highway.

Police said Gregg offered her a ride but she refused.

A short time later, Gregg allegedly stopped his vehicle next to the woman again and demanded that she get into the vehicle. When she refused, police said he's accused of pointing a handgun at her and telling her to get inside.

The woman ran away, and the driver fled the scene.

Detectives were able to later identify the driver and found the suspected vehicle near the Cortlandt-Putnam Valley border around 4:40 p.m. Monday. Police then arrested Gregg and recovered a loaded .22-caliber handgun during the arrest.

Gregg was arraigned Tuesday, and bail was set at $25,000 cash/$50,000 bond.

