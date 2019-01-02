CAR CRASH

Police: Driver charged in deadly Manhattan crash was going 100 mph

EMBED </>More Videos

The driver charged with causing a deadly crash in Tribeca was arraigned Wednesday.

By Eyewitness News
TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --
The driver charged with causing a crash in Tribeca Saturday morning that killed a woman and left a trail of wrecked cars was going about 100 mph in a 35 mph speed limit zone, according to police.

37-year-old Sherman Harrison was arraigned via closed circuit camera Wednesday from Bellevue Hospital, where he is being treated for injuries sustained in the accident.

Authorities say Harrison started a chain reaction crash on West Street that killed 57-year-old Amy Philipson, whose car burst into flames.

Harrison had blown through three red lights before the accident, police said. A .40-caliber Glock magazine loaded with 17 rounds was found inside his car.

He was charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an incident and possession of ammunition.

"The defendant's inexplicable recklessness resulted in an entirely avoidable, tragic death to a woman who was on her way to work," prosecutors said.

Harrison's next court date is Friday.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashTribecaManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Manhattan multi-car crash
Woman killed in Tribeca hit-and-run crash identified
Man charged with manslaughter in deadly Manhattan crash
2 shot at party in wealthy Long Island village
More car crash
Top Stories
NYPD: 13-year-old girl stabs 14-year-old boy in Bronx high school
8-year-old girl ejected from vehicle in NJ head-on crash
Suspect surrenders in brutal attempted rape in Brooklyn
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Brooklyn boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish
Police seek woman who killed manicurist over $35 bill
3 killed in head-on crash, driver stabbed 10 times
Woman accused of stealing teen's wheelchair on Christmas
Show More
Police: Man stabbed during fight over parking spot
Bob Einstein of 'Curb,' Super Dave fame dies at 76
Woman charged with administering deadly butt injection
Flagship Lord and Taylor store officially closes its doors
Happy New Year for a Long Island Mega Millions player
More News