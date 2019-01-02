TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --The driver charged with causing a crash in Tribeca Saturday morning that killed a woman and left a trail of wrecked cars was going about 100 mph in a 35 mph speed limit zone, according to police.
37-year-old Sherman Harrison was arraigned via closed circuit camera Wednesday from Bellevue Hospital, where he is being treated for injuries sustained in the accident.
Authorities say Harrison started a chain reaction crash on West Street that killed 57-year-old Amy Philipson, whose car burst into flames.
Harrison had blown through three red lights before the accident, police said. A .40-caliber Glock magazine loaded with 17 rounds was found inside his car.
He was charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an incident and possession of ammunition.
"The defendant's inexplicable recklessness resulted in an entirely avoidable, tragic death to a woman who was on her way to work," prosecutors said.
Harrison's next court date is Friday.
