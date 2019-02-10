CORAM, Long Island (WABC) --Police say a driver fled the scene of a deadly car crash on Long Island early Sunday.
According to Suffolk County Police, a 2005 Nissan Murano was traveling east on Middle Country Road in Coram at about 4 a.m. when the vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes and drove off the roadway, striking a metal utility pole at the intersection with Homestead Drive.
The driver fled on foot through a parking lot, leaving two passengers in the vehicle, police said.
One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
The other passenger, Eledao Bolaj-Garcia, 53 of Westhampton, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
