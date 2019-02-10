Police say a driver fled the scene of a deadly car crash on Long Island early Sunday.According to Suffolk County Police, a 2005 Nissan Murano was traveling east on Middle Country Road in Coram at about 4 a.m. when the vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes and drove off the roadway, striking a metal utility pole at the intersection with Homestead Drive.The driver fled on foot through a parking lot, leaving two passengers in the vehicle, police said.One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.The other passenger, Eledao Bolaj-Garcia, 53 of Westhampton, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------