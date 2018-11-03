Police: Car crashes into Long Island home's front steps, catches fire

(Photo/Shutterstock)

HICKSVILLE, Long Island --
Authorities say a driver who was being pulled over crashed into the front steps of a house on Long Island and fled as the car caught fire.

First Assistant Chief Gary Lewis of the Hicksville fire department tells Newsday that firefighters quickly doused the car fire that started shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Nassau County police say officers were trying to pull the car over for vehicle and traffic violations when it crashed into the front steps of the house on Bay Avenue.

The steps weren't damaged and the car didn't hit the house itself. No arrest has been made.

