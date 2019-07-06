Police: Driver in custody after officer on motorcycle was struck in Nassau County, Long Island

BELLMORE, Long Island (WABC) -- A driver is in custody after a Nassau County police officer was struck while riding his motorcycle on Long Island.

It happened at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Bellmore Avenue and Davenport Place in Bellmore.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released, but police said the officer was on a routine patrol at the time of the crash.

The officer suffered serious injuries and taken to Nassau University Medical Center.

The driver involved in the crash allegedly fled the scene and was later detained. The driver is currently in police custody, and charges are pending.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bellmorenassau countyofficer injuredhit and run
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Landlord allegedly punches tenant, wraps bungee cord around neck
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
Cops asked to leave Starbucks for making patron 'uncomfortable'
NYPD officer hospitalized after accidentally shooting self in groin
NYPD lieutenants inspired to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro in honor of slain officer
Group grants $1.6M for places that are part of black history
Man wanted for punching, robbing NYC construction work
Show More
At least 2 people injured in Bronx shooting
Driver in NJ truck crash says brakes failed: 'A miracle I'm alive'
AccuWeather: Saturday summer storms
Do you know him? Man steals phone, posts pic to victim's Instagram
Missing therapy dog of 9/11 first responder reunited with owner
More TOP STORIES News