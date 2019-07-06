Police: Driver in custody after officer on motorcycle was struck in Nassau County, Long Island

BELLMORE, Long Island (WABC) -- A driver is in custody after a Nassau County police officer was struck while riding his motorcycle on Long Island.It happened at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Bellmore Avenue and Davenport Place in Bellmore.The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released, but police said the officer was on a routine patrol at the time of the crash.The officer suffered serious injuries and taken to Nassau University Medical Center.The driver involved in the crash allegedly fled the scene and was later detained. The driver is currently in police custody, and charges are pending.----------