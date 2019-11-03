Police: Driver struck, injured woman walking to car on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
INWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a driver who struck and injured a woman who was walking to her car on Long Island.

The 42-year-old woman was struck on October 18th in front of 148 Foughty Boulevard in Inwood. Officials say she received minor injuries to her lower extremities.

Police are looking for a gray Acura TL with dark, tinted windows and chrome rims. The vehicle should be missing its passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 244-TIPS.

