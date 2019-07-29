Woman charged in fatal Connecticut scooter crash held on $200,000 bond

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut -- Prosecutors say a driver charged with striking and killing an 18-year-old man riding a scooter and then leaving the scene was intoxicated at the time.Judy Gomez was held on $200,000 bond during a court appearance Monday on a charge of evading responsibility in connection with Friday's collision in New Haven.Prosecutors say they expect to charge the 55-year-old East Haven woman with vehicular manslaughter.Christopher Franco, who just graduated from Common Ground High School, was killed. A 15-year-old boy, whose name wasn't released, was also on the scooter and was seriously injured.Police say Gomez's car struck the scooter at around 10:30 p.m. Friday. A good Samaritan followed her until police caught up.It's not clear who is representing Gomez.----------