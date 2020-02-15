Police: Employee killed in shooting at Bronx deli

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A deli worker has died after being shot twice in the torso in the Bronx, police say.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. inside B&A Gourmet Deli on 217 Brook Ave in Mott Haven. The clerk was standing behind the counter at the time of the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene. He was wearing a black jacket with a fur collar.

The 34-year-old worker was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is the same block where a woman got slashed earlier this week.

